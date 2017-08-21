Pair faces drug, counterfeit charges after traffic stop for driving wrong way, officials say

A traffic stop on a car headed the wrong way on the road netted drugs and counterfeit cash, according to investigators.

The Morgan City Police Department reported Bryan Guilbeau, 30, of Sunset, and Jamie Meche, 35, of Opelousas, were arrested on several charges Sunday morning.

According to authorities, officers patrolling the area of LA 182 and US 90 spotted a vehicle headed the wrong way on a one-way road and pulled it over.

Reports indicate officers smelled marijuana when they approached the car. MCPD reported officers found heroin, cocaine, MDMA, vyvanse, alprazolam, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Officials said the pair was also in possession of more than $300 in fake money.

According to investigators, evidence was uncovered that indicated most of the drugs were going to be sold.

Reports stated Guilbeau was driving and Meche was the passenger.

They were both booked into the Morgan City Jail on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute Vyvanse, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia, and monetary instrument abuse.

Guilbeau is facing an additional charge of improper lane usage.

