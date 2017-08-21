LSU will start the season at No. 13 in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25

The 2017 Tigers will begin the season at No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25.
LSU's November opponent, Alabama, is No. 1, followed by (2) Ohio State, (3) Florida State, (4) USC and (5) Clemson.
The Tigers will face four top 25 teams, two from the SEC West and two from the East.
The SEC leads the poll with 6 teams, followed by the ACC (5), Big 12 (5), Big Ten (4), Pac-12 (4) and American (1).
The Preseason AP Poll is out!— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 21, 2017
The Tigers face BYU to start the season on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Houston at 8:30 p.m.
