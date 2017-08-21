The 2017 Eclipse Across America: Live special report beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Live video from WAFB 9News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. Weekdays: 9News This Morning: Early Edition at 4:30am, 9News This Morning at 5:00am, WBXH's Big Xtra Hour at 7:00am, 9News at Noon, 5:00pm, 6:00pm and 10:00pm. Saturday on 9News at 5:00pm, 6:00pm and 10:00pm. Sundays on 9News This Morning at 7:00am, 5:30pm and 10:00pm. When 9News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts, you can even scroll back through in 'DVR' mode to watch. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

People will get a chance Monday to witness the first solar eclipse in the country since 1979. In Baton Rouge, the total eclipse will last about three hours.

The 9News Team will provide live coverage of the eclipse beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 21. It will air on WBXH.

