The 2017 Eclipse Across America: Live special report beginning at 12:30 p.m.

A judge has reversed the 2015 termination of a former Scotlandville Magnet High principal. Judge William Morvant made the ruling Monday morning, which reverses the termination of Dr. Calvin Nicholas.More >>
Four people accused of pulling on car door handles in a Livingston Parish neighborhood are facing multiple counts of burglary.More >>
Are you curious about how animals will react to the solar eclipse? Well, so is the zoo.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.More >>
The first total solar eclipse in the United States in nearly 40 years will track from coast-to-coast on Monday. We'll only see a partial eclipse here in the ArkLaTex, but it's still expected to put on a pretty good show.More >>
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
