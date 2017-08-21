It's official! LSU introduces Mike VII

Mike VII has officially been chosen.

Dr. David Baker with the LSU Vet School confirmed "Harvey" is the new Mike the Tiger.

The official welcome of Mike VII coincided with the first day of classes for the fall semester at LSU.

VIDEO: Dr. David Baker says Mike VII is ready for visitors

The 11-month-old tiger arrived on campus August 15 and was quarantined for a few days to make sure he is healthy and a good fit for LSU.

Officials said the tiger acclimated well to his new surroundings and was deemed ready to become Mike VII. They added he will be let into his habitat around 8 a.m. and return to the night house around 8 p.m. every day.

Details about an official welcome event are not yet available.

LSU reported Mike VII has Siberian and Bengal tiger characteristics. The tiger was donated to the university from "Wild at Heart Wildlife Center," a sanctuary in Okeechobee, Florida.

