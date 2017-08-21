La. Dept. of Revenue says deadline to claim solar energy tax credit is near

Information provided by Louisiana Department of Revenue

BATON ROUGE, LA - Louisiana taxpayers have until Thursday, August 31 to claim a tax credit for qualifying residential solar energy systems purchased and installed on or before December 31, 2015.

Taxpayers who purchased qualifying systems, and who did not submit solar tax credit claims previously, must file their claims electronically by submitting an original or amended state income tax return with tax credit code 64f for the year in which the system was purchased and installed. All claims must be submitted with supporting documentation, as required by law.

Taxpayers who submitted claims that were denied due to a cap placed on the tax credit program in 2015 should not re-submit their claims. Those taxpayers were notified by mail in July about the status of their claims.

For more information, including how to file a claim and what supporting documentation is required, visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/SolarCredit.