LSP issues advisory for missing New Orleans toddler

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing toddler. Louisiana State Police has issued a missing child advisory for Dedrick Dilbert, 22 months, of New Orleans.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, August 21.More >>
Just before the school year ended last year, a group of upcoming seniors at Brusly High School decided they wanted to make their mark on the school with a little imagination and color.More >>
Police have a man in custody after they say he attempted to shoot four people including two officers during two separate home invasions and an armed robbery of a store.More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca, according to officials with U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs.More >>
