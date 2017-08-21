LSP issues advisory for missing New Orleans toddler

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing toddler.

Louisiana State Police has issued a missing child advisory for Dedrick Dilbert, 22 months, of New Orleans, on behalf of the New Orleans Police Department. The child was reported missing around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers said he is about 2-feet tall and weighs about 25 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “BORN TO BE WILD” in white letters across the front, blue jeans, and Nike tennis shoes.

According to LSP, the child was last seen in the Garden Oaks Apartments on Garden Oaks Boulevard in New Orleans around 4 p.m.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is urged to call NOPD at 504-821-2222 or 504-658-6040.

