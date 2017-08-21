LSP cancels missing child advisory after New Orleans toddler found safe

Officials have canceled the missing child advisory for a New Orleans toddler after he was found safe early Monday morning.

Louisiana State Police had issued an advisory for Dedrick Dilbert, 22 months, of New Orleans, on behalf of the New Orleans Police Department. The child was reported missing around 9 p.m. Sunday.

LSP added the investigation is ongoing by NOPD.

According to LSP, the child disappeared Sunday in the Garden Oaks Apartments on Garden Oaks Boulevard in New Orleans around 4 p.m.

