Brusly High seniors create memorable parking spots

Just before the school year ended last year, a group of upcoming seniors at Brusly High School decided they wanted to make their mark on the school with a little imagination and color.More >>
Just before the school year ended last year, a group of upcoming seniors at Brusly High School decided they wanted to make their mark on the school with a little imagination and color.More >>
Police have a man in custody after they say he attempted to shoot four people including two officers during two separate home invasions and an armed robbery of a store.More >>
Police have a man in custody after they say he attempted to shoot four people including two officers during two separate home invasions and an armed robbery of a store.More >>
Fire crews in the Baton Rouge area are working to maintain a fire at a Baton Rouge area hotel.More >>
Fire crews in the Baton Rouge area are working to maintain a fire at a Baton Rouge area hotel.More >>
One person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon.More >>
One person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon.More >>
A Sunday morning domestic violence incident turned deadly, leaving one man dead, police say.More >>
A Sunday morning domestic violence incident turned deadly, leaving one man dead, police say.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The mother faces charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe and reckless possession of paraphernalia.More >>
The mother faces charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe and reckless possession of paraphernalia.More >>
The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca, according to officials with U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs.More >>
The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca, according to officials with U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs.More >>