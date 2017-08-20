One injured in North Baton Rouge shooting

One person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon.

BRPD responded to a call in the 4500 block of Beechwood Dr. to investigate the incident.

EMA spokesperson Mike Chutz said one person was transported to a hospital, but the extent of the injuries was unknown. He said he didn't believe they were life threatening.

This investigation is still going. Check back for updates.

