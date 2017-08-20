Trooper cadets strive to become Louisiana’s finest with LSP cadet class #96

The next step in the journey for a dedicated group of men and women begun at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy today.

Thirty-six individuals, hailing from a variety of backgrounds, officially became State Police Cadets reporting to the Training Academy to begin an intensive training regimen.

Candidates for State Police Cadet Class #96 were chosen after completing an extensive hiring process which includes a written test, physical assessment, psychological evaluation, background investigation, polygraph and oral interview.

During the roughly 20 week long academy, cadets will receive training in various subjects including advanced crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, cultural diversity, effective communication, and leadership skills. Upon successful completion of the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will participate in a 10-14 week field training program before beginning their careers of dedication, protection, and service to the citizens of Louisiana.

Cadet Class #96 is the fifth State Police cadet class to be held since January of 2014. Cadet Class #95 graduated 46 new Troopers on April 5, 2017.

Troopers are continually looking for the best and brightest men and women to embark on a professional law enforcement career as a Louisiana State Trooper. Applications are currently being accepted through the Louisiana State Police Commission.

For more information on the qualifications, benefits, and hiring process please visit our LSP recruiting page at www.lsp.org/recruit.html or email LSPrecruiting@la.gov.

