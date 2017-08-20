Police arrest suspect in connection to domestic violence incident turned fatal

Police have in custody a suspect in connection to a Sunday morning domestic violence incident turned deadly, leaving one man dead, in August.

Baton Rouge Police Department say Jimeelah Crockett, 26, of Baton Rouge, has been arrested in connection of the shooting death of 38-year-old Joseph Bunch III.

Authorities say Crockett will be booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of second degree murder.

The shooting occurred around 3:50 a.m. in a parking lot of Ardendale Oaks Apartments on North Lobdell Blvd.

Bunch was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the shooting.

