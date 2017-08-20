Domestic violence incident turns fatal, leaves one dead

A Sunday morning domestic violence incident turned deadly, leaving one man dead, police say.

Baton Rouge Police say 38-year-old Joseph Bunch, III died Sunday morning from gunshot injuries sustained during the incident.

The shooting occurred around 3:50 a.m. in a parking lot of Ardendale Oaks Apartments on North Lobdell Blvd.

Bunch was pronounced dead at the scene.

This shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

