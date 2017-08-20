Crews work to contain fire at Baton Rouge area hotel

Firefighters are working to contain a fire at a Baton Rouge area hotel.

On Sun. morning around 10 a.m., the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at Crossland Hotel located in the 11100 block of Boardwalk Dr. in the Sherwood Forest area of Baton Rouge.

Officials with the hotel confirm the building is on fire and they are actively working to get guests out of rooms.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.