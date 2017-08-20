Burning clothes in a stairway catch hotel on fire

A fire at the Crossland Hotel has been attributed to clothes burning a stairway, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials responded to the 11100 block of Boardwalk Dr. in the Sherwood Forest area of Baton Rouge at around 10 a.m. Sunday for a building fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire in the rear staircase of the building. Officials say the fire was contained to the outside of the building.

A fire investigator determined someone setting clothes on fire in the stairway started the blaze.

Estimated damage is $50,000.

