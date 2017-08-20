Man arrested after attempting to shoot 4 people including two officers during two home invasions, armed robbery of store

Police have a man in custody after they say he attempted to shoot four people including two officers during two separate home invasions, an armed robbery of a store, and an attempted rape.

Livonia Police Department have arrested Jon Michael Mauldwin, 26, of Port Barre on multiple felony charges after allegedly committing several violent crimes.

According to officials, on Sun. morning around 2 a.m. when Mauldwin's car broke down on Hwy 190 in St. Landry Parish, he broke into a nearby home and held another man at gunpoint. Officials say Mauldwin then shot at the man, but did not injury him.

Authorities say the man was then forced by Mauldwin to drive him to the LA Express, a gas station and convenience store in Livonia.

According to Livonia PD, the man dropped Mauldwin off the gas station and returned home.

Mauldwin then went into the gas station where he then allegedly robbed and shot at a cashier. The cashier was also not injured, officials say.

Authorities say as Mauldwin was leaving out, Livonia officers arrived at the LA Express. Mauldwin told them there was an armed robbery going on inside of the store, according to police reports.

While officers went into the store, Mauldwin attempted to flee the scene by picking at the doors of nearby cars to gain enterance.

When the two officers came out of the store, Mauldwin shot at them, authorities say, but they also avoided injury.

Mauldwin then fled the scene on foot to Hwy 411, police say, where he broke into a nearby home and held two woman at gunpoint. Authorities say Mauldwin then attempted to rape one of the woman in the home.

One woman was able to escape, officials say, and went to get her boyfriend for help. The woman's boyfriend was able to enter the home from the front door, confronting Mauldwin.

Mauldwin then held the woman's boyfriend at gunpoint as well. After a struggle, police say the boyfriend was able to hit Mauldwin, disarim him, and hold him until police arrived.

Mauldin was booked into St. Landry Parish Prison. Details on his specific charges are limited at this time.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.