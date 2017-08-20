Man arrested after attempting to shoot 4 people including two officers during two home invasions, armed robbery of store

Fire crews in the Baton Rouge area are working to maintain a fire at a Baton Rouge area hotel.More >>
Fire crews in the Baton Rouge area are working to maintain a fire at a Baton Rouge area hotel.More >>
Police have a man in custody after they say he attempted to shoot four people including two officers during two separate home invasions and an armed robbery of a store.More >>
Police have a man in custody after they say he attempted to shoot four people including two officers during two separate home invasions and an armed robbery of a store.More >>
It's a new year on the Bluff and the Southern University Jags will be on the Hunt for Houston. Tonight, the WAFB 9Sports team will break down the Jaguar's season and all the story lines heading into 2017.More >>
It's a new year on the Bluff and the Southern University Jags will be on the Hunt for Houston. Tonight, the WAFB 9Sports team will break down the Jaguar's season and all the story lines heading into 2017.More >>
This video of 8-year-old Abbigal Smith has gone viral.More >>
This video of 8-year-old Abbigal Smith has gone viral.More >>
New filings in Lafayette kidnapping suspect Lawrence Handley’s divorce case allege he orchestrated the plot to abduct his estranged wife, who says she was handcuffed, stripped, tortured, and threatened with rape and death while Handley sat in wait for arrival, according to The Advocate.More >>
New filings in Lafayette kidnapping suspect Lawrence Handley’s divorce case allege he orchestrated the plot to abduct his estranged wife, who says she was handcuffed, stripped, tortured, and threatened with rape and death while Handley sat in wait for arrival, according to The Advocate.More >>
The girl’s mother says the daycare never contacted her to say an incident occurred.More >>
The girl’s mother says the daycare never contacted her to say an incident occurred.More >>
The mother faces charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe and reckless possession of paraphernalia.More >>
The mother faces charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe and reckless possession of paraphernalia.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
Gregg County officials confirm the suspect in the I-20 standoff Saturday has died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
Gregg County officials confirm the suspect in the I-20 standoff Saturday has died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
It was a cuddly custody battle in Judge Judy’s court room involving a furry four-legged friend.More >>
It was a cuddly custody battle in Judge Judy’s court room involving a furry four-legged friend.More >>