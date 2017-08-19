In court filings, estranged wife says her husband orchestrated kidnapping, torture

New filings in Lafayette kidnapping suspect Lawrence Handley’s divorce case allege he orchestrated the plot to abduct his estranged wife, who says she was handcuffed, stripped, tortured, and threatened with rape and death while Handley sat in wait for arrival, according to The Advocate.

Last week, Slidell Police took the Lafayette business man into custody at a motel, just four days after West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputies found the woman in the back of a van along I-10 near the Intracoastal Canal – where the two alleged kidnappers-for-hire were found drowned.

Handley is still in custody at the Lafayette Parish jail in lieu of $266,000 bail in the kidnapping conspiracy, a judge has granted a restraining order barring him from access to any of their shared assets, The Advocate reports.

Police have not identified the victim as Handley’s wife, but in documents filed in the court case on Tuesday, she details the event, further alleging Handley not only bought items used in her kidnapping and torture but that he tried to charter an airplane to evade capture.

The Advocate reports that after grabbing the victim, the two kidnappers were supposed to take Handley’s wife to him, according to court filings.

Handley had been involved in a bitter divorce for months before someone reported the August 6 kidnapping from the couple’s home in Lafayette.

Handley now faces two counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping and an online impersonation count that's so far gone unexplained by law enforcement. He also faces three counts of violating protective orders — one of them a felony — because of a restraining order granted against him during the divorce proceedings earlier this year.

A court date in the case has not been set, as formal criminal charges have not been filed at this point.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.