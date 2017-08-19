Soccer lovers raise money for domestic abuse victims

Soccer lovers from across the area played to raise money for the Iris Domestic Violence Center.

The second annual Soccerpalooza held Saturday at the Premier Soccer Center in St. Gabriel.

Each team donated $10 to play, and all of the donations go directly to the Iris Center.

The tournament’s mission is very personal for Executive Director of the Iris Center John Price. He says a close friend was a victim of domestic abuse.

“It really scared me and depressed me, and so I went to the Iris Domestic Violence Center and said I wanted to help,” said Premier Soccer Center Owner Jason Kelly.

Last year’s event raised more than $3,000.

“It’s really nice when someone from the community comes forth with the initiative to give back to us in some way to help us and assist us in that mission,” said Price.

