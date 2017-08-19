WATCH LIVE: Coach O talks to media after scrimmage at 1:30 p.m.

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will meet with the media, as LSU gets ready to begin the fall semester and the Tigers gear up for a hopefully success season.

Orgeron will meet with the media at 1:30 p.m. in the Team Room at LSU Football Ops building.

He will be recapping the Tigers' scrimmage that took place 11 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.