Coach O talks to media after preseason scrimmage

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron met with the media, after the Tigers preseason scrimmage.

In the scrimmage, quarterback Danny Etling threw three touchdown passes and one interception. True freshman quarterback Miles Brennan was 10-20, with 122 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Orgeron said he plans to name a starter next week at the quarterback position.

When speaking about the offensive line, he said sacks were a big part of Saturday's scrimmage. "We had a lot of sacks today," Orgeron said. "Seven recorded sacks, could've been ten."

Offensive guard Ed Ingram was in the starting lineup with the offensive line.

Orgeron said Tuesday the Tigers will begin preparing for their season opening matchup against BYU.

As LSU prepares the Cougars, Orgeron says he wants the Tigers to practice in the heat this upcoming week. Due to the rainy Louisiana summer, he says the team has been indoors for a significant amount of time.

Orgeron spoke briefly on defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin's eligibility which recently have been in question. "Tyler Shelvin is a partial qualifier," Orgerson said. "He will use his redshirt academic year."

While on the subject on the defense, Orgeron says this is the best group of young linebackers he's seen since his day at Miami.

Defensive tackle Greg Gilmore has lost a lot of body fat since last year says Orgeron. "He's hungry, he's in shape, I think he's going to have a good year."

LSU kicks off the 2017-18 football season against the Brigham Young University Cougars on Sat. Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. in NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.