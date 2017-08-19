71-year-old woman killed in head-on collision

State police say a 71-year-old woman from Washington Parish died in a head-on collision crash with a 66-year-old woman.

According to state police, around 9:51 p.m. on Fri. Aug. 18, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on LA 436-1 south of Varnado.

The crash has claimed the life of 71-year-old Hazel Caruso of Angie, state police say.



Investigators say the preliminary on-scene findings led state police to determine the crash happened as Caruso was driving a 2006 Toyota Camry southbound on LA 436-1.

According to authorities, Caruso’s vehicle traveled into the northbound lane, directly into the path of 2014 Nissan Juke, driven by 66-year-old driver from Angie. The two vehicles crash head-on.



State police say Caruso was not wearing her seatbelt.

She was severely injured in the crash and was subsequently airlifted from the scene in critical condition. During the flight, Caruso experienced complications and she died her injuries.

The 66-year-old driver and two of her passengers were all wearing their seatbelts. They suffered minor to moderate injuries in the crash and were transported to St. Tammany Parish Hospital by ambulance.

As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected from both drivers - standard in crash fatalities. The samples will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

