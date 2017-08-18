Vote on future of BR zoo set for Thursday; lawsuit, controversy hangs over decision

Harvey was upgraded to a tropical storm late Wednesday night and is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall along the Texas coast.More >>
After years of back and forth, a decision on the future of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo could be made Thursday, as the controversy surrounding the idea continues to boil over.More >>
The community is strongly encouraged to attend 13 community meetings on the Zoo at Greenwood Park.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 24.More >>
The adorable video took the internet by storm this week. It shows Mike VII making a splash with a little girl. The video was shot Tuesday, August 22, and it’s since racked up 400,000More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
