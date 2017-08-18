Vote on future of BR zoo set for next week; lawsuit, controversy hangs over decision

After years of back and forth, a decision on the future of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo could be made in less than a week. The controversy surrounding the idea continues to boil over.

Becky Bond stands behind a public records lawsuit filed by the East Baton Rouge Parish Chamber of Commerce earlier this month against BREC despite a judge this week ruling it premature.

Becky Bond: "We started asking questions and the more questions we asked the more pushback we received,” Bond said.

Bond joined the controversial debate after first hearing about the idea back in February. She says the more she heard, the more her eyebrows were raised.

"We don't know where the site is actually going to be. We don't know how we're going to get the money to do what it is we're going to do. There's a whole bunch of we don't know," she added.

For her, ‘I don't know’ is not enough. It is why she filed the request last month looking for details.

BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight says she is happy with the judge's ruling. She thinks they have been nothing but open about the process and calls the public records request too broad.

"We are about being transparent in terms of our records," McKnight said.

The request asks for more than a million documents dating back 15 years ago. McKnight says she is not sure exactly what the group is looking for.

"They asked for all types of records of meetings and all the minutes of meetings and all types of information that I'm not sure exactly what they're trying to determine," McKnight said.

Bond says they are not giving up on their pursuit of information and says attorneys are already trimming the request to get more specific details about the plan.

"Would you not be concerned as a taxpayer that somebody's asking you to pony up money for something that you don't know what you're paying for?" she asked.

The price tag is said to be $110 million whether the zoo moves or stays put. Bond says the plan to update the zoo and renovate Greenwood Park can all fit all the current location. She believes moving the zoo somewhere else would be a mistake.

"South Baton Rouge has been overdeveloped,” Bond said. “Look at what's happening with flooding. Look at the roads. Look at traffic."

With BREC commissioners set to vote next week, Bond says there is still a shortage of information and believes commissioners and the public need more.

“It is a stall tactic. I see them basically trying to stall to get past the vote before they have to produce records," Bond said.

BREC commissioners are set to vote on the measure at their next meeting on Thursday, August 24, 2017.

