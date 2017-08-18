Future of BR zoo remains in limbo following controversial BREC commission vote

After years of back and forth, a decision on the future of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo remains in limbo after BREC commissioners voted Thursday, August 24 to move forward with finding a new location for the facility, but did not decide whether the north Baton Rouge attraction would in fact actually move.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 24.More >>
Hurricane Harvey quickly getting even stronger as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coast, forecasters said Thursday afternoon.More >>
There were two vehicle vs. train incidents Thursday in Plaquemine, and thankfully, nobody was hurt in either incident.More >>
From now on, when residents interact with Baton Rouge Police officers, they'll be on camera.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >>
