LSU vet wants to 'prevent anyone from having to go down the road' she went

The Restore Louisiana Task Force has given the thumbs up to a plan that would expand the number of flood victims eligible for awards.More >>
The Restore Louisiana Task Force has given the thumbs up to a plan that would expand the number of flood victims eligible for awards.More >>
Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner confirms that the shooting happened in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. The neighborhood is located between Sherwood Forest Blvd. and Old Hammond Hwy. Emergency crews responded to the scene Thursday shortly after 11 p.m. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. The name of the victim has not yet been released. No information has b...More >>
Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner confirms that the shooting happened in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. The neighborhood is located between Sherwood Forest Blvd. and Old Hammond Hwy. Emergency crews responded to the scene Thursday shortly after 11 p.m. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. The name of the victim has not yet been released. No information has b...More >>
In just a few days, people will get to witness the first solar eclipse in the country since 1979.More >>
In just a few days, people will get to witness the first solar eclipse in the country since 1979.More >>
Voters in Livingston Parish will be presented with a new tax to support a better drainage plan.More >>
Voters in Livingston Parish will be presented with a new tax to support a better drainage plan.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
RIP childhood.More >>
RIP childhood.More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.More >>
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
A man and a woman are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail facing attempted murder and aggravated child abuse charges.More >>
A man and a woman are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail facing attempted murder and aggravated child abuse charges.More >>
Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.More >>
Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.More >>
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!More >>
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!More >>