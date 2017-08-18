Hunt for Houston: WAFB Sports special report to air Saturday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

It's a new year on the Bluff and the Southern University Jags will be on the Hunt for Houston, which hosts the final SWAC Championship Game ever in December.

On Saturday, August 19, the WAFB Sports team will break down the season for the Jaguars and all the storylines heading into 2017

WAFB reporter Craig Loper will begin with a brief look back before taking a look at the leaders on this team, possible breakout players and finally, end with a look at the SWAC overall.

If you can't catch the special on Saturday, it will re-air on the following days:

Sunday: WBXH at 7 a.m.; Cable 9 at 7 p.m.

Monday: WBXH at 1 a.m.; Cable 9 at 3 p.m.

Tuesday: WBXH at 1:30 a.m.; Cable 9 at 10 a.m.

Wednesday: WBXH at 1:30 a.m.; Cable 9 at 10 a.m.

Thursday: WBXH at 1:30 a.m.; Cable 9 at 4 p.m.

Friday: WBXH at 1:30 a.m.; Cable 9 at 7 p.m.

Saturday: WBXH at 5 a.m.; Cable 9 at 8 p.m.

Sunday: WBXH at 7 a.m.; Cable 9 at 7 p.m.

WBXH airs on the following stations:

COX: SD (16), HD (1016)

AT&T: SD (39), HD (1039)

EATEL: SD (16), HD (716)

DISH NETWORK: SD (39), HD (8047)

CHARTER: SD (182)

ANTENNA: SD (9.4), HD (39.1)

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.