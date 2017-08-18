Livingston Parish voters to consider new tax to support drainage

Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner confirms that the shooting happened in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. The neighborhood is located between Sherwood Forest Blvd. and Old Hammond Hwy. Emergency crews responded to the scene Thursday shortly after 11 p.m. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. The name of the victim has not yet been released. No information has b...More >>
In just a few days, people will get to witness the first solar eclipse in the country since 1979.More >>
Voters in Livingston Parish will be presented with a new tax to support a better drainage plan.More >>
Morgan City Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft investigation suspect.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.More >>
One man is in custody and Louisiana State Police are looking for two others accused of taking part in manipulating a casino “craps” game at a Baton Rouge casino. The LSP Gaming Enforcement Division says they were contacted by casino staff about a group of men who they say fraudulently won nearly $56,000 playing “craps” by a method known as “dice sliding.” In a news release sent out Friday morning, LSP did not say at which casino this was rep...More >>
Residents of Durham, NC residents heard rumors of a KKK rally at their court house, hundreds flooded the streets to protest. However, the white supremacy group never showed.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
