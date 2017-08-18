MCPD seeking public's help in identifying theft investigation su - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

MCPD seeking public's help in identifying theft investigation suspect

Source: MCPD Source: MCPD
Source: MCPD Source: MCPD
MORGAN CITY, LA (WAFB) -

Morgan City Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft investigation suspect.

Reports indicate that a male suspect entered a business in the area of Hwy. 182 and allegedly took merchandise without paying for it.

Anyone with any information as to his identity is urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at (985) 385-4605.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly