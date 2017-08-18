Iberville jail to close for 60 days to change out HVAC systems

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi announced that the Iberville Parish Jail will be closed to approximately 8 weeks.

The closure will start on Friday, August 18, and will allow crews to change out the facility's air conditioning system and replace all showers with durable stainless steel.

Male inmates at the jail will be transferred to two state correctional facilities.

Those arrested during the closure will be brought to the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail and either will be bonded out there or transferred to one of the other facilities if they cannot post bond.

Stassi said those jail facilities were chosen because they are working with Iberville to transport the inmates to Iberville when they have court dates.

The Sheriff's litter crew will continue to pick up litter in the parish on its regular schedule, and the jail's booking staff will continue with their duties during this period. Other jailers will be re-assigned to other duties during the HVAC system upgrade.

"The HVAC system is very old, and simply needs to be completely replaced," Stassi said. "There is no way to maintain a safe jail environment with this work going on. This is a complex operation but it is necessary to keep everyone safe."

Stassi noted that this move will be the second for the Sheriff's Office in less than a month.

The Sheriff's Office headquarters, including all of its administrative, civil, and tax departments moved out of the Iberville Parish Courthouse at the end of July for approximately two months while HVAC system upgrades are being made in the courthouse. The offices will also be updated with new floors, desks, filing systems, and paint.

The offices are being temporarily located in the Gascon-Wintz administrative building adjacent to the courthouse.

"It's tight quarters, but we are continuing to serve the public and get work done," Stassi said.

