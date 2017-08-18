Deputies searching for armed bank robber who got away with cash

Deputies in Iberville Parish are searching for a bank robber who got away with cash.

According to officials, the incident happened Friday at the Iberville Bank at roughly 10:22 a.m.

The suspect entered the White Castle branch armed with a gun. He robbed two tellers and fled in a Nissan Versa. He was last seen headed north on LA 1.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black male in his mid 20s.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

