Report: Cortana Mall owner wants to sell

Reports indicate the owner of Cortana Mall wants to sell the property, after only four years of ownership, even though it is now worth less than the purchased price.

According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, a Las Vegas-based company bought it for $6 million in 2013, but the property is now listed for $4 million.

The real estate broker reportedly is also listing the JCPenny space at the mall separately for $2.4 million.

The mall has struggled in recent years, losing anchor tenants like Macy’s and Service Merchandise, with Sears and JCPenny announcing they are closing, the report stated.

The report added Dillards will be the only anchor tenant remaining.

