WAFB Reporter gets fairy tale wedding proposal

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies - hot; 30% showers/storms - a high of 92°
FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, steamy - a low of 76°
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix - 50% PM showers/storms; a high of 91°
One man is in custody and Louisiana State Police are looking for two others accused of taking part in manipulating a casino “craps” game at a Baton Rouge casino. The LSP Gaming Enforcement Division says they were contacted by casino staff about a group of men who they say fraudulently won nearly $56,000 playing “craps” by a method known as “dice sliding.” In a news release sent out Friday morning, LSP did not say at which casino this was rep...More >>
One year after the historic flood, many people's road to recover is still uncertain. In some places, that doubt is enough to swallow up entire neighborhoods. It's difficult to imagine neighborhoods as nice as Centurion Place have now turned into somewhat of a ghost town.More >>
Reports indicate the owner of Cortana Mall wants to sell the property, after only four years of ownership, even though it is now worth less than the purchased price.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.More >>
It wasn't the catch a Florida fisherman was hoping for.More >>
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
In anticipation of a possible KKK rally in Durham, NC, residents flooded the streets to protest.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
Experts – and grandmothers everywhere – agree that kids need sleep to grow, stay healthy and do well in school. Parents do, too.More >>
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
