WANTED: Man uses stolen credit card at truck stop

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who used a stolen credit card.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported he used the stolen card at the 415 Truck Stop on LA 415 near I-10 in Port Allen on August 7.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.