WANTED: Man uses stolen credit card at truck stop - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WANTED: Man uses stolen credit card at truck stop

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Source: West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Source: West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
PORT ALLEN, LA (WAFB) -

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who used a stolen credit card.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported he used the stolen card at the 415 Truck Stop on LA 415 near I-10 in Port Allen on August 7.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly Cloudy, Hot, Mainly Dry

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly Cloudy, Hot, Mainly Dry

    Friday, August 18 2017 2:24 PM EDT2017-08-18 18:24:48 GMT

    FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies - hot; 30% showers/storms - a high of 92°
    FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, steamy - a low of 76°
    SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix - 50% PM showers/storms; a high of 91°

    More >>

    FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies - hot; 30% showers/storms - a high of 92°
    FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, steamy - a low of 76°
    SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix - 50% PM showers/storms; a high of 91°

    More >>

  • Deputies searching for armed bank robber who got away with cash

    Deputies searching for armed bank robber who got away with cash

    Deputies in Iberville Parish are searching for a bank robber who got away with cash.  According to officials, the incident happened Friday at the Iberville Bank at roughly 10:22 a.m.  The suspect entered the White Castle branch armed with a gun. He robbed two tellers and fled in a Nissan Versa. He was last seen headed north on LA 1. Witnesses described the suspect as a black male in his mid 20s.  If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225)...More >>
    Deputies in Iberville Parish are searching for a bank robber who got away with cash.  According to officials, the incident happened Friday at the Iberville Bank at roughly 10:22 a.m.  The suspect entered the White Castle branch armed with a gun. He robbed two tellers and fled in a Nissan Versa. He was last seen headed north on LA 1. Witnesses described the suspect as a black male in his mid 20s.  If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225)...More >>

  • $56K stolen in craps scam at BR casino, troopers say

    $56K stolen in craps scam at BR casino, troopers say

    One man is in custody and Louisiana State Police are looking for two others accused of taking part in manipulating a casino “craps” game at a Baton Rouge casino.  The LSP Gaming Enforcement Division says they were contacted by casino staff about a group of men who they say fraudulently won nearly $56,000 playing “craps” by a method known as “dice sliding.” In a news release sent out Friday morning, LSP did not say at which casino this was rep...

    More >>

    One man is in custody and Louisiana State Police are looking for two others accused of taking part in manipulating a casino “craps” game at a Baton Rouge casino.  The LSP Gaming Enforcement Division says they were contacted by casino staff about a group of men who they say fraudulently won nearly $56,000 playing “craps” by a method known as “dice sliding.” In a news release sent out Friday morning, LSP did not say at which casino this was rep...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly