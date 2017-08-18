$56K stolen in craps scam at BR casino, troopers say - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

$56K stolen in craps scam at BR casino, troopers say

By Robb Hays, News Director
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One man is in custody and Louisiana State Police are looking for two others accused of taking part in manipulating a casino “craps” game at a Baton Rouge casino. 

The LSP Gaming Enforcement Division says they were contacted by casino staff about a group of men who they say fraudulently won nearly $56,000 playing “craps” by a method known as “dice sliding.”

The incident happened at the Belle of Baton Rouge casino.

Police say they worked with casino security to identify three men allegedly responsible: Allan Arana,35, Lim R. Tan,42, and Jaime Iglesias, 47. 

Investigators say that during play, Arana would allegedly manipulate the dice while Tan and Iglesias would allegedly make bets to increase the odds of payout.

Arana was located Arana at the Louis Armstrong Airport in New Orleans where he was placed under arrest on a charge of theft.

Investigators are still attempting to located Tan and Iglesias. All three men are from the Philippines, but Arana was residing in Las Vegas.

