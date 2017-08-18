YOUR TURN: Options for High Schoolers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

YOUR TURN: Options for High Schoolers

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Jennifer Barbier.

Barbier commented on our Facebook page about a story detailing a medical assistant certification that’s now available for high school students. The certification gives students the possibility of finding jobs doing administrative or clinical tasks in medical facilities.

Barbier compared the plan to options that are available to high school students in other countries. In her words:

My sister lives in Australia and all the students when they get to high school can choose a college path or a trade path. If they choose a trade, then they focus their studies on that and by the time they get out of high school, they already have a trade and are ready to go to work. The dropout rate there is way lower than here. Imagine if we did that, but our schools focus so much on stupid standardized tests that a majority of our kids will never use. 

That’s Jennifer Barbier’s turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.

