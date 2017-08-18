FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly Cloudy, Hot, Mainly Dry

YOUR QUICKCAST:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies - hot; 30% showers/storms - a high of 92°

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, steamy - a low of 76°

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix - 50% PM showers/storms; a high of 91°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Though SE LA/SW MS not “technically” under a heat advisory again Friday, it will still be plenty steamy in the afternoon - as of mid-morning, the temperature was already in the mid/upper 80°s with a “feels like” reading in the mid/upper 90°s, the heat index topping out as high as the lower triple digits after the lunch hour …

- No activity to speak of on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar thus far - we could have a few isolated/scattered showers during the mid/late afternoon hours but even then, we’re only looking at 20% - 30% coverage

- Overall, this will likely be the last day - for a while - that rain chances will be on the lower end of the scale … we’ll be returning to a somewhat more typical mid-August pattern, meaning increasing rain chances through the weekend (50% - 60% coverage) and extending into the first few days of next week.

- We’re still expecting relatively consistent temperatures over the course of the next seven days … afternoon highs in the lower 90°; overnight lows in the mid 70°s

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: West winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 foot or less; light chop

Inland Lakes: West winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR AUGUST 19:

High Tide: 9:34 a.m. +1.7

Low Tide: 7:22 p.m. 0.0

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 18 … 101° (2011); 64° (2004)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 18 … 93°; 74°

SUNRISE: 6:33 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:43 p.m.

TROPICAL UPDATE:



1. Tropical Storm Harvey - center about 15 miles SSW of St. Vincent; 50 miles SSW of St. Lucia - highest sustained winds of 40 mph; moving to the west at 21 mph. This general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days … on this forecast track, “Harvey” will move through the Windward Islands and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday; into the central Caribbean over the weekend.

2. Invest 92L - about 750 miles ENE of the Leeward Islands, continues to show signs of organization; formation chance through the next 2 - 5 days is “high” … 70%

3. A tropical wave located over the far eastern Atlantic may have somewhat more favorable environmental influences for future development; formation chance through the next 5 days is “medium” … 40%

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.