Task Force approves plan expanding eligibility, increasing award - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Task Force approves plan expanding eligibility, increasing awards through La.'s flood assistance program

Restore Louisiana Task Force (Source: WAFB) Restore Louisiana Task Force (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Restore Louisiana Task Force has given the thumbs up to a plan that would expand the number of flood victims eligible for awards. Some recipients would also qualify for larger financial awards.

The members of the task force approved the plan without objection. The changes were recommended by the governor earlier this week.

"As grants are being awarded and home inspections and damage assessments are being completed, it’s clear that there should be enough funds to cover additional affected households," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a written release.

The changes would be as follows:

- expand the program eligibility to include all homeowners with flood insurance with remaining unmet needs after insurance payouts 

- increase the amount the program pays out to homeowners for flood repair costs that have not been completed. Currently, for homeowners with incomes of more than 120 percent of the Area Median Income, the program only pays 50 percent of repair costs. The change would increase that to 100 percent.

- increase the amount homeowners are reimbursed for repairs they have already completed

Some changes will require HUD approval, which could take a few days.

So far, more than 500 homeowners statewide have been awarded about $16 million through the Restore Louisiana program.

More than 41,000 homeowners have completed the Restore Louisiana survey, which is the first step toward getting access to an award. State leaders estimate that thousands more have not filled out the form.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

