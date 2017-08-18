Three in custody after manhunt south of LSU

Three people are in custody after a brief manhunt happened in the area south of LSU's campus.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirm that the search started shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the area of Nicholson Drive and West Lee Avenue Drive.

An officer attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects allegedly bailed out of the vehicle and took off running.

Police confirm that the vehicle was reported stolen.

After a manhunt that lasted a little less than an hour, three suspects were apprehended.

Two of the suspects were taken to local police stations to be processed.

The third suspect, who is a juvenile, is being transported to the hospital for treatment of dog bite wounds.

K-9 units were utilized during this search. However, we have not confirmed that the bites came from a police dog.

We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

