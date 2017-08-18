Man pleads guilty to negligent homicide in Donaldsonville crash that left 2 dead, receives 5-year sentence

A man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to negligent homicide in connection with a 2016 crash that caused two deaths, according to court officials.

The 23rd Judicial District Court reported Brennen Simoneaux, 22, of St. Amant, was given credit for time served and will be on house arrest for a year.

According to Louisiana State Police, the deadly crash happened on LA 1 near LA 405 in Donaldsonville on July 14, 2016. Troopers reported he was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado and tried to go around a vehicle to pass it.

Troopers added the truck collided head-on with a 2002 Infinity I-35 that was headed in the opposite direction on LA 1. Ashley Stevenson, 32, of Donaldsonville, and Stormy Hunnicutt, 17, of Prairieville, died in the crash.

Investigators said Stevenson was a passenger in the car and Hunnicutt was a passenger in the truck.

The judge also ordered Simoneaux be placed on probation for five years after serving his time in prison.

