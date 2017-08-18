Trial rescheduled for man accused of killing woman, abducting her small child

The trial for a man accused of killing a woman and abducting her 2-year-old child back in 2015 has been delayed.
Curtis King, 26, will face a jury on April 2, 2018 for the alleged crime. It was originally scheduled to begin on November 6, 2017.
An emotional moment was captured back in 2015 outside the 9News studio when a Baton Rouge father found out his 2-year-old daughter, A'Kyleana Latham, was found safe after being abducted.
"She's OK? Unharmed? And she's OK,” Roderick Watson, Jr. said at the time.
The nightmare of the night before though, was unimaginable. The child's mother, Taylor Latham, 24, was found dead. She was discovered shot in the head sitting in the passenger seat of a car outside her Louisiana Ave. home. At the time, the wild news sent neighbors into a flurry of speculation.
"I almost passed out and I'm thinking, my God, and I just saw the little baby maybe a week or so ago... I was shocked," said one neighbor at the time.
Investigators believe the shooting happened days before and that King snatched the child to cover up the murder.
Someone dropped the little girl off at a women's shelter off Scenic Hwy. in Baton Rouge. The days that followed proved to be a tearful and emotional time for the family, who was torn between the relief of such a precious reunion and the overwhelming loss of a mother’s love.
"I was at the point where I didn't know if I would ever be able to give her a kiss again,” said Watson. "She'll never be able to hug her mother again. She'll never be able to kiss her mother, so we're going to need that help to bring justice and peace for her mother."
King also faces pending charges of second degree cruelty to a juvenile and possession with intent to distribute stemming from the 2013 death of his 6-month-old son.
RELATED: Grand jury indicts man suspected of killing woman found in her car in her driveway
