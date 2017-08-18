Fire officials: Electrical fire sparks in 4-plex attic, 1 injured

Firefighters responded to an electrical fire at a four-plex Friday morning in which one person had to receive treatment.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Sycamore Street, which is off North Foster Drive near Evangeline Street, around 6 a.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said investigators determined an electrical fire started in the attic and the flames were shooting through the roof when firemen made it to the scene.

He added firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the other apartments.

According to Miles, one patient was treated by EMS for chest pain.

There was heavy smoke damage throughout the building, according to officials.

The Red Cross is assisting the families.

