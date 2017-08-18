Suspect arrested for fatal home invasion shooting was shot by accomplice, police say

A home intruder who allegedly killed one man and critically wounded another was arrested after he was shot by his accomplice, police say.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Jamoriya Ben, 20, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Police say Ben was captured after he was located in an apartment located next door to where the fatal double shooting occurred just moments prior.

Investigators were first called at 11 p.m. to the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. The neighborhood is located between Sherwood Forest Blvd. and Old Hammond Hwy.

Just a short time after the first shooting was reported, police were dispatched to a reported second shooting to the apartment complex located next door.

At the first location, police found Jywuan Butler dead in his apartment. His 17-year-old brother is in a local hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators learned that two home intruders entered through an unlocked window. They say robbery was the motive because the victims had posted pictures of money on Instagram.

At the second scene next door, police located Ben. He had a gunshot wound.

"After assessing both crime scenes and the evidence collected, Detectives have determined Ben was likely shot by the second suspect, whether intentionally or unintentionally, before returning to his apartment and hiding the murder weapon in the laundry room," states the probable cause report.

Among the evidence collected is the gun, which was reported stolen in a vehicle burglary on September 19, 2016.

The identity of the second suspect has not been released.

If you know anything regarding the identity of the second suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

