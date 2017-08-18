Police investigating home invasion shooting that left one dead

Police are investigating a home invasion shooting that left one man dead and sent his 17-year-old brother to the hospital.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirm that Jywuan Butler was pronounced dead at the scene. His teen brother is in a local hospital with critical injuries.

The shooting happened Thursday shortly after 11 p.m.at an apartment complex located in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. The neighborhood is located between Sherwood Forest Blvd. and Old Hammond Hwy.

Investigators say two suspects entered the home and shot the victims multiple times.

No information has been provided regarding the suspects or motive.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

