Police investigating double shooting that left one dead

Firefighters responded to an electrical fire at a four-plex Friday morning in which one person had to receive treatment.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, August 18.More >>
State leaders are now ready to make changes to how interstate barriers are constructed in the future.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey has formed in the Atlantic, but before it got to that point, it was a PTC, a Potential Tropical Cyclone.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It happened when they and their 3-month-old daughter were lying near the phone, which they said was not charging and hadn't been used for a while.More >>
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
The mother of a woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, says she won't talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter's death.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.More >>
