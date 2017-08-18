Police investigating double shooting that left one dead

Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner confirms that the shooting happened in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. The neighborhood is located between Sherwood Forest Blvd. and Old Hammond Hwy.

Emergency crews responded to the scene Thursday shortly after 11 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

No information has been provided regarding a possible suspect or motive.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

