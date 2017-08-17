EBR leaders warn litter can contribute to future flooding

Sources say officials are responding to an accident in Tigerland involving two children.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 17.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey has formed in the Atlantic, but before it got to that point, it was a PTC, a Potential Tropical Cyclone.More >>
A months-long investigation by the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Office of State Fire Marshal into the collapse of an obstacle at the 2016 Warrior Dash Louisiana event that injured nearly two-dozen participants has resulted in charges being filed.More >>
The tropics remain active!More >>
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
Confederate statues and monuments across the country are coming down. Officials at Beauvoir said the statues would be welcomed at the last home of Jefferson Davis with open arms.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.More >>
