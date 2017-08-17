2 kids struck by car in Tigerland

Officials are responding to an accident in Tigerland involving two children.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Jay Hebert and Alvin Dark.

Baton Rouge Police say the children were getting off of a school bus.

Both victims were transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries.

This is an active scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.