2 kids struck by car after getting off bus, crossing street in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Officials are responding to an accident in Tigerland involving two children.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Jay Hebert and Alvin Dark.

Baton Rouge Police say the children had just gotten off of a school bus and were crossing the street on their own after the bus drove away.

Both victims were transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries.

This is an active scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.

