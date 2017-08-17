2 kids hit by car after getting off bus and crossing street, no charges filed

Investigators are searching for as many as three suspects in the area of Nicholson Drive and West Lee Avenue Drive in Baton Rouge.More >>
Investigators are searching for as many as three suspects in the area of Nicholson Drive and West Lee Avenue Drive in Baton Rouge.More >>
A man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to negligent homicide in connection with a 2016 crash that caused two deaths, according to court officials.More >>
A man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to negligent homicide in connection with a 2016 crash that caused two deaths, according to court officials.More >>
Officials responded to a pedestrian crash that sent two children to the hospital Thursday evening.More >>
Officials responded to a pedestrian crash that sent two children to the hospital Thursday evening.More >>
If you’ve been on a plane recently, there’s a good chance a product made in West Baton Rouge parish helped keep you in the air.More >>
If you’ve been on a plane recently, there’s a good chance a product made in West Baton Rouge parish helped keep you in the air.More >>
Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner confirms that the shooting happened in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. The neighborhood is located between Sherwood Forest Blvd. and Old Hammond Hwy. Emergency crews responded to the scene Thursday shortly after 11 p.m. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. The name of the victim has not yet been released. No information has b...More >>
Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner confirms that the shooting happened in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. The neighborhood is located between Sherwood Forest Blvd. and Old Hammond Hwy. Emergency crews responded to the scene Thursday shortly after 11 p.m. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. The name of the victim has not yet been released. No information has b...More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.More >>
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
In ancient times, people had very interesting ideas why eclipses happened, and it didn't have anything to do with the moon.More >>
In ancient times, people had very interesting ideas why eclipses happened, and it didn't have anything to do with the moon.More >>
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.More >>
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.More >>
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
She doesn't understand why there's no straight-on view of her hitting the ground when she took down the badge numbers of at least seven officers on scene.More >>
She doesn't understand why there's no straight-on view of her hitting the ground when she took down the badge numbers of at least seven officers on scene.More >>