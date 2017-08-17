2 kids hit by car after getting off bus and crossing street, no charges filed

Officials responded to a pedestrian crash that sent two children to the hospital Thursday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened at the corner of Jay Hebert Drive and Alvin Dark Avenue in Tigerland around 5:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the children had just gotten off a school bus and were crossing the street on their own after the bus drove away.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

BRPD said no tickets will be issued to the drivers involved in the crash. Authorities explained the children went behind the bus.

