Port Allen ExxonMobil plant helps power half of world's planes

If you’ve been on a plane recently, there’s a good chance a product made in West Baton Rouge parish helped keep you in the air.

In fact, nearly half of all aircraft in the world use the product including planes operated by United, KLM and Southwest Airlines.

The ExxonMobil Aviation plant, in Port Allen, employs just 16 people but has a large economic impact on that parish as the facility produces nearly 5 million gallons of jet oil annually.

“We make three jet oils that are actually used in the turbine and provides propulsion for the aircraft,” explained plant manager Scott Gleason.

Plant managers led community leaders and members of the media on a tour of the plant Thursday.

The facility opened in July 2016 inside the ExxonMobil lubricants plant.

Robotic devices are utilized throughout the facility to streamline the process. The devices are used for multiple tasks including filling and capping containers as well as labeling and packaging the product.

The three finished products they make include Mobil Jet Oil II, Mobil Jet Oil 254, and Mobil Jet Oil 387.

The two major ExxonMobil facilities in West Baton Rouge have made the company the second-largest property tax payer in the parish. In 2016, Exxon-Mobil paid $3.5 million in property taxes in West Baton Rouge, accounting for 9.7 percent of all property taxes in the parish, the company said.

Across the Mississippi River, the company’s huge oil refinery in north Baton Rouge make it the largest property tax payer in East Baton Rouge parish. In 2016, ExxonMobil paid $32.8 million in EBR parish property taxes, nearly 8 percent of the parish’s property tax income, the company said.

