Woman wanted for theft over $4k

Authorities in St. Helena Parish are searching for a woman wanted for theft over $4,000.

Samantha Hyde, 19, is described a white female, 5-foot-11, and 160 pounds.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Samantha Hyde are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa's anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visit their website. Be a part of the solution and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

