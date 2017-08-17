20-year-old wanted for alleged rape of a juvenile

Port Allen Police are looking for a 20-year-old male wanted for second-degree rape of a juvenile female.

Authorities say Jeremiah Hollins is wanted for second-degree rape, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and sexual battery.

According to police, Hollins met the juvenile on Instagram and began enticing her by telling her how beautiful she was. He continued to talk to her on social media and lied about his age, despite the victim telling him she was 14.

He met with her on multiple occasions, touching her inappropriately. On August 16, police say Hollins went to her house and convinced her to skip school. He then took her to his home on Oregon St. in Port Allen.

Police say he then forced the juvenile to have sex with him after she told him no on several occasions.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Hollins is urged to call the Port Allen Police Department at (225) 343-9234.